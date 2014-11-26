(Adds details, background)

Nov 26 The former chairman of Quindell Plc has forfeited his right to repurchase shares of the company after missing a margin call on a loan that preceded his resignation last week.

Robert Terry can no longer buy back the 8.85 million ordinary shares that he transferred to securities-based lender Equities First Holdings LLC under the deal, Quindell said on Wednesday.

The British company, which provides technology used by car insurers to assess claims, has lost more than 2 billion pounds ($3.2 billion) of its market value in a turbulent few months.

Terry quit on Nov. 18 along with two other directors, saying he was "disappointed and sorry" and that he expected to relinquish his rights to acquire shares.

He has been retained by the company as a consultant. Quindell said on Wednesday that he now owned 8.73 percent of the company's ordinary shares.

Earlier on Wednesday, Quindell said Finance Director Laurence Moorse - who will step down after the company's 2015 annual general meeting - had also missed a margin call, forfeiting his right to buy back 200,000 ordinary shares. ($1 = 0.6332 pounds) (Reporting by Richa Naidu in Bangalore; Editing by Robin Paxton)