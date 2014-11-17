Nov 17 Rob Terry will step down as chairman of British IT outsourcer and consultancy firm Quindell PLC, Sky News reported on Monday.

The company, whose stock is listed on London's Alternate Investment Market (AIM), is expected to make a statement on Tuesday, Sky said. (bit.ly/1uG9JvC)

Former Investec PLC banker David Currie will replace Terry on a temporary basis, according to the report.

Earlier in the day, Quindell shares fell as much as 24 percent after it announced the resignation of its joint broker, Canaccord Genuity.

A Quindell spokesperson was not immediately available to comment. (Reporting by Aurindom Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Dan Grebler)