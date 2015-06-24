June 24 Quindell Plc said Britain's
financial watchdog had begun investigating the technology and
outsourcing company's public statements regarding its financial
accounts during 2013 and 2014.
The company said the FCA had commenced investigations under
the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000.
Quindell said it had commenced a review, along with its
auditors, of a number of its historical transactions and
acquisitions.
Trading in the company's shares, listed on London's
Alternate Investment Market (AIM), was temporarily suspended on
Wednesday morning.
Quindell said it expects to resume trading "as soon as
practicable" and no later than the publication of its 2014
financial statements.
(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by
Anupama Dwivedi)