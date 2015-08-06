Aug 6 Shares in insurance claims processor Quindell slumped on their resumption of trading on Thursday, after a suspension was lifted following publication of results in the company which is under investigation by Britain's anti-fraud watchdog.

The stock, listed on the junior Alternative Investment Market, fell more than 40 percent, wiping off more than 200 million pounds of its market value.

Britain's anti-fraud agency said on Wednesday it had launched a criminal investigation into Quindell's business and accounting practices, as the company posted a 238 million pounds ($372 million) loss for 2014.

The stock had been suspended on the company's request on June 24 after Britain's financial watchdog said it had began an investigation into the company's public statements regarding its financial accounts for 2013 and 2014.

However, its fall from grace began months before that, with questions being raised about its revenue and profit model and its founder being ousted after a complicated share deal.

