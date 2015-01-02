Jan 2 British technology and outsourcing company
Quindell Plc said it had entered into exclusivity
arrangements with a third party for possible disposal of an
operating division to improve its working capital profile.
Quindell said it was also in early discussions with a range
of parties interested in exploring possible transactions with
the group with respect to its operating businesses in addition
to its cash generation initiatives.
The company in November denied actively seeking to sell a 25
percent stake in Nationwide Accident Repair Services in its
response to comment from blogger Tom Winnifrith that the company
was "desperate" to sell, and was seeking "any offers at all".
The provider of technology used by car insurers to assess
claims, among other services, has had a tumultuous few months,
facing allegations about its business model and questions about
the motivations behind some acquisitions.
