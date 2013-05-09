BRIEF-Customers Bancorp says has received two unsolicited all-cash proposals over past few weeks
LONDON May 9 Quindell Portfolio PLC : * Clarification regarding press speculation * Clarifies co has a strong balance sheet and continues to trade profitably * Knows of no valid reason for the recent share price decline * Source text for Eikon
* MAJOR SHAREHOLDERS OF PANAMAX SIGNED A NON-BINDING LETTER OF INTENT, WHICH ENABLES PANAMAX AG TO ACQUIRE 100% OF THE SHARES OF JIANGSU SHOUGUANG ELECTRONIC COMMERCE CO.LTD