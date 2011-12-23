* Quinn Healthcare sold to management
* 500,000 policies to be underwritten by Swiss Re
* No financial details provided
DUBLIN, Dec 23 Ireland's Quinn Healthcare
has been sold to management in a deal that will see its 500,000
policies underwritten by Swiss reinsurer Swiss Re,
the company said.
Quinn Healthcare, Ireland's second-largest health insurer
after state-owned VHI, was under the control of the state-owned
Irish Bank Resolution Corporation following the collapse of the
business empire of its former owner, Sean Quinn.
"Management confirmed that a bid by senior management,
enabled by Swiss Re as the reinsurer, has been successful,"
Quinn Healthcare said in a statement. No financial details were
provided.
The company will introduce a new brand, but there will be no
changes to the terms and conditions of policy-holders and the
current staff of 334 will be retained, the statement said.
"We see this as an excellent fit with our business," Swiss
Re executive Bruce Hodkinson said.
Quinn Healthcare was originally launched in Ireland as BUPA
Ireland in 1996, but was bought by Sean Quinn in 2007.
Hikes in premiums by Ireland's major health insurers in
recent years has led to calls for the reform of the sector. The
government has said it is considering a system of mandatory
health insurance chosen from a range of providers.