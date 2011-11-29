* H1 EPRA diluted NAV/shr 126p vs 120p yr-yr
* Says has terminated JV talks for London Designer Outlet
* Has made steady progress on Wembley, Greenwich projects
* Says London resilient against deteriorating wider economy
By Brenda Goh
LONDON, Nov 29 Quintain Estates and
Development said it is looking for a new funding partner
for its London Designer Outlet development (LDO), adding it is
broadly confident in its ability to create value
against a bleak economic outlook.
The regeneration specialist said in its half-year results,
which saw net asset value rise, that it had ended talks with a
funding partner for its north London LDO, after that partner
failed to deliver part of the proposed financing structure.
"With the strengthened (LDO) rent roll we will launch formal
marketing of the scheme in the New Year and are now undertaking
groundworks on the site, targeting a completion date in the
autumn of 2013," Quintain said on Thursday.
It said 39 percent of the 350,000-square-feet scheme had
been let or was with solicitors, up from 21 percent in March.
The partner's failure to fulfil its funding promises comes
as European banks slash property lending in a bid to fulfil
stringent capital adequacy requirements, putting developers
under pressure to find new cash avenues.
The termination highlights funding transaction risks in the
market. "It's not Quintain's fault, it's the buyer's fault," JP
Morgan Cazenove analyst Osmaan Malik told Reuters.
At 1011 GMT, Quintain shares were up 5.1 percent at 36.7
pence, outperforming a 0.5 percent rise in the wider index of UK
property stocks.
Malik said Quintain was unlikely to have difficulty in
securing another partner given the increased level of
lettings .
STEADY PROGRESS
Quintain was also progressing its Wembley and Greenwich
Peninsula projects in London. It had exchanged contracts on the
disposal of 69.5 million pounds ($108 million) of assets at
Wembley, against its 2011 target of 100 million, and had
finalised a planning consent for the next phase of the scheme.
"A marked improvement in market conditions is unlikely
during the second half," Chief Executive Adrian Wyatt said in
the company's results for the six months to end-September.
"However, with London proving more resilient than the rest
of the UK, a diversified specialist asset base and an
increasingly strong balance sheet, we remain confident in our
ability to create value," Wyatt said.
Wembley and Greenwich Peninsula are among a number of large
regeneration projects that have sprung up across the UK capital
over the past decade, along with Capital & Counties'
Earls Court development and Argent's King's Cross scheme.
The company said its EPRA diluted NAV per share rose to 126
pence at Sept. 30, from 120 pence a year ago. EPRA, the European
Public Real Estate Association, sets a number of reporting
benchmarks for property companies.
Quintain, which also manages funds that invest in student
accommodation and healthcare, said its assets under management
rose to 1.4 billion pounds, from
1. 1 billion pounds at end-September last
year.
Its pretax profit was 3.7 million pounds, from a loss of
58.8 million pounds a year ago.
($1 = 0.6433 British pounds)
