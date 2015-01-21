BRIEF-Rent-A-Center Q1 GAAP shr loss $0.13
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Jan 21 British property investment firm Quintain Estates & Development Plc appointed Simon Carter its finance director, effective May 26.
Simon will join the company from British Land Co Plc , where he is the head of strategy, Quintain said. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru)
* Rambus - initiated accelerated share repurchase program with Barclays to repurchase about $50 million of common stock, with initial delivery of 3.2 million shares