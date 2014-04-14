UPDATE 1-U.S., global financial leaders skirt trade frictions, tout collaboration
* Germany's Zypries says U.S. steel probe unwelcome (New throughout, adds German, British comments, Trump tax plans)
LONDON, April 14 Quintain Estates And Development Plc
* Established a 50:50 joint venture with keystone developers s.a. At wembley park
* £22.7 million will be paid for residential plot and £9.5 million for associated infrastructure
* Homes will be retained by quintain and managed as high quality private rental sector accommodation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Brenda Goh)
NEW YORK, April 21 Klaus Kleinfeld has resigned from Morgan Stanley's board, effective immediately, and will not stand for election at its annual meeting, the Wall Street bank said in a filing on Friday.