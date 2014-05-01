BRIEF-Sofina says to sell its 5 pct stake in Eurazeo
* Sofina says announces the launch of the sale of 3.5m shares of eurazeo, representing approximately 5 percent of the share capital
LONDON May 1 Quintain Estates And Development Plc
* Has acquired aldermary house, 10-15 queen street ec4, for £40.0 million in cash
* Rental income, including top-ups, is approximately £2.5 million, representing a yield of 6.1% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says that its unit, Makrum Development Sp.z o.o., plans to buy no more than 1,854,000 shares of Projprzem SA for 10.80 zlotys ($2.73) per share; to buy at least 723,000 shares