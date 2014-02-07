Feb 7 Quintain Estates And Development PLC : * Quintain acquires kingsbourne house, 229-232 high holborn, wc1 * Exchanged contracts to acquire a 21 year leasehold interest in Kingsbourne House at 229-232 High Holborn and part of the adjacent 226 High Holborn for £13.7 million in cash. * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here