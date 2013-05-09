May 9 Shares of drug research company Quintiles
Transnational Holdings rose as much as 10 percent in its
market debut, valuing the company at about $5.70 billion.
The Durham, North Carolina-based clinical trials company is
the largest of the 11 IPOs expected to be priced this week. The
week could see the highest IPO volume since late 2007, according
to market data firm Ipreo.
Other offerings that have been priced this week include
those of residential mortgage company PennyMac Financial
Services Inc and biotech company Receptos Inc.
Quintiles raised $947 million in its IPO, more than planned,
as it had priced 23.7 million shares at $40 each, compared with
its plan to sell 19.7 million shares at $36 to $40 each.
Morgan Stanley, Barclays and JPMorgan are the lead
underwriters to the offering.