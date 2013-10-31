BRIEF-Welcia Holdings likely saw operating profit grow 30% in fiscal year ended in Feb - Nikkei
* Welcia Holdings likely saw operating profit grow 30% to about 24 billion yen in the fiscal year ended in February - Nikkei
Oct 31 Quintiles Transnational Holdings Inc , the world's largest medical contract research provider, reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit as it signed more contracts.
Net income attributable to Quintiles rose to $66.8 million, or 50 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30 from $52.1 million, or 44 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned 54 cents per share.
Analysts on average expected 50 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
