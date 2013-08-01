BRIEF-Netflix Chief Talent Officer to leave company
* Greg Peters to become Netflix chief product officer in July
Aug 1 Medical contract research provider Quintiles Transnational Holdings beat Wall Street estimates with its first quarterly results since going public in May, helped by a 13 percent net rise in new business.
The company reported net income of $38.5 million, or 30 cents per share, for the second quarter. Revenue was $1.29 billion.
Excluding certain items, earnings were 50 cents per share.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 46 cents per share on revenue of $942.93 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
* Greg Peters to become Netflix chief product officer in July
April 7 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Friday: U.S. STRIKES SYRIA Russia warns that U.S. cruise missile strikes on a Syrian air base could have "extremely serious" consequences, as Trump's first major foray into a foreign conflict opens a rift between Moscow and Washington. U.S. lawmakers from both parties back Trump's strikes on Syria, but demand he spell out a broader strategy for dealing with the conflict