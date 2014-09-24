MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi boosted by civil servant perk restoration, Egypt corrects
* General market confidence lifted, volume jumps to 7-week high
Sept 24 Quirin Bank AG : * Says H1 result at 1 million euros * Says last year H1 result was 1.4 million euros * Source text: bit.ly/1v9uWge * Further company coverage
CAIRO, April 23 Egypt's largest listed real estate developer Talaat Mostafa has bought a 500-feddan (acre) plot in Egypt's new administrative capital for 4.4 billion Egyptian pounds ($243.77 million), the company said on Sunday.