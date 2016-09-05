FRANKFURT, Sept 5 German healthcare group Fresenius agreed to take over Spain's biggest private hospital chain, Quironsalud, for 5.76 billion euros ($6.42 billion), cementing its position as Europe's largest private-sector hospital operator.

Quironsalud, which was created by the merger of IDC Salud and Grupo Hospitalario Quiron in 2014, expects sales of about 2.5 billion and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 460-480 million euros in 2016, Fresenius said in a statement late on Monday. ($1 = 0.8969 euros) (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Harro ten Wolde)