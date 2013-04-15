BRIEF-Goodyear to redeem $700 mln in senior notes
* Will redeem all of its outstanding $700 million in principal amount of 7.0% senior notes due 2022 on May 15, 2017
April 15 Quixant: * Quixant - planning to list on the aim market with a placing of ordinary
shares in an amount of up to $8 million * Quixant - funds raised will strengthen available working capital as the
company wins further contracts with larger customers * Quixant - trading in the current year is progressing well, in line with our
expectations
MILAN, April 14 The new Chinese owners of Italian soccer club AC Milan plan to invest in a stadium and could eventually list the team on a stock market to help revive its fortunes, AC Milan's chief executive-designate said on Friday.