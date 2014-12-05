Dec 5 Qumak SA :

* Signs 24.4 million zlotys deal for design and delivery of meteorological measurement systems (MMS) and ice-alert systems for several Polish airports, including Katowice, Krakow, Wroclaw, Rzeszow, Lodz, Szczecin and Gdansk airports

* Delivery of meteorological measurement systems was ordered by Polish Institute of Meteorology and Water Management - National Research Institute