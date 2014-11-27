Nov 27 Qumak SA :

* Said on Wednesday that it signed a deal with Polkomtel Sp. z o.o. by for a delivery of IT equipment of the value of 12,145,535 zlotys net

* The delivery is due by March 31, 2015

* Polkomtel Sp. z o.o. is owned by Cyfrowy Polsat SA

