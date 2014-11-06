BRIEF-Revolution Lighting opens new facility in Simi Valley, California
* Revolution lighting technologies opens new facility in simi valley, california to support production of baa/taa compliant led tubes
Nov 6Qumak SA :
* Reported Q3 revenue of 111.7 million zlotys versus 127.7 million zlotys a year ago
* Q3 net profit was 846,000 million zlotys versus 5.6 million zlotys a year ago
* Q3 operating profit was 1.8 million zlotys versus 5.3 million zlotys a year ago
* Q1-Q3 revenue 404.9 million zlotys, up 15.7 percent year on year
* Portfolio of orders at the end of Q3 was 526 million zlotys versus 454 million zlotys year ago
* Sees increase in revenue in Q4 based on the volume of orders currently in realization and orders valued at 133 million to be settled in Q4
* PolarityTE Inc enters formal agreement with cell therapy and regenerative medicine, a leading cell therapy manufacturer in the intermountain west