BEIJING Jan 5 Chinese online travel agency
Qunar Cayman Islands Ltd is facing a revolt by the
country's biggest airlines, several of which have withdrawn
their own-branded sales portals from its website in a dispute
over passenger charges.
Two smaller Chinese airlines on Tuesday joined China's big
four carriers in suspending such business with Qunar, the
country's number two online travel agency, which has managed to
draw a large following by offering deeply discounted air fares.
Rising business travel and a surge in outbound tourism
fuelled by an increasingly wealthy middle class in both coastal
and inland areas of China is fuelling airline growth.
The number of Chinese leisure travellers going overseas
topped 100 million in 2014 and foreign travel is tipped to grow
another 10 percent this year.
Tianjin Airlines and Lucky Air, both controlled by HNA
Group, joined Air China, China Eastern Airlines
, China Southern Airlines, Hainan
Airlines and its smaller sister company Beijing
Capital Airlines, which have ended so-called flagship store
partnerships with Qunar in recent days.
Tianjin Airlines and Lucky Air said in a statement they had
received passenger complaints about Qunar charging for returned
tickets and how it informs clients of cancelled or delayed
flights.
Qunar, which did not respond to requests for comment from
Reuters, said in a social media post dated Dec. 31 that the
dispute was not about charges but ticket ranking on its website.
"Recently China Southern and Hainan Airlines have insisted
that we change the order of ticket display on our website from
an order by price to a chronological order. However, we think
that displaying tickets by the order of their prices is more
suited to the typical booking search habits of our users," Qunar
said in a statement published on social media in China.
Although people looking to buy tickets from one of the
airlines involved will no longer find the relevant designated
store on Qunar's website, they will nevertheless still be able
to buy tickets from these airlines, Qunar said.
"As a result, we are ceasing our flagship store partnership
for the time being but users can continue to purchase China
Southern and Hainan Airlines tickets on our site," it added.
Qunar announced a shake-up of its top management team on
Monday following its merger with Ctrip.com International
in late 2015.
Shares in Qunar, which are traded on NASDAQ, plunged more
than 16 percent on Monday amid a wider fall in Chinese stocks.
