BRIEF-Capital & Counties Properties sells its exhibition business for £296 million
* Exchanged, completed on sale of Venues, its exhibition business for a total gross cash consideration of £296 million
HONG KONG Nov 1 A Baidu Inc unit priced its initial public offering above a revised marketing range, raising a higher-than-expected $167 million in the deal, IFR reported on Friday, citing sources with direct knowledge of the deal.
Qunar Cayman Islands Ltd, which provides online travel services, priced the IPO at $15 per American Depositary Receipt (ADR), above the indicative range of $12 to $14, added IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication. The company had already raised the marketing range previously from an original $9.50 to $11.50 per ADR.
Baidu acquired a majority stake in Qunar, which means "where are you going" in Chinese, in 2011 for $306 million, but the company has yet to turn a profit, according to filings.
Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and Stifel led the IPO.
* Exchanged, completed on sale of Venues, its exhibition business for a total gross cash consideration of £296 million
NEW YORK, April 7 Oil traded near a one-month high on Friday after the U.S. missile strike on a Syrian air base while the dollar rose as investors dismissed a weak U.S. jobs report as not enough to derail a strong economy or outlook for rising interest rates.