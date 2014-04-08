April 8 Qunar Cayman Islands Ltd, the
operator of Baidu Inc's travel website, is in talks
with Ctrip.com International Ltd for a merger or
partnership, Bloomberg reported, citing two people familiar with
the matter.
The talks are in early stages and may not result in a deal,
the report said. (link.reuters.com/vat38v)
Qunar, which is 55 percent owned by Baidu, operates the
Qunar.com travel website, while CTrip owns the CTrip.com travel
website.
A Qunar spokesman said the company does not comment on
market rumors or speculation. Baidu and Ctrip also declined to
comment.
Baidu, which operates the largest internet search engine in
China, acquired a majority stake in Qunar in 2011 for $306
million. Qunar went public last November and has a market
capitalization of about $3 billion.
(Reporting By Ankush Sharma in Bangalore and Paul Carsten in
Beijing; Editing by Ted Kerr)