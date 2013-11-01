(Adds details, analyst comments, updates shares)
By Tanya Agrawal
Nov 1 Shares of Qunar Cayman Islands Ltd
doubled in their market debut, underscoring revived
investor interest in Chinese companies as they return to the
U.S. IPO market after a series of scandals led to a collapse in
listings in 2012.
The number of Chinese companies listing in the United States
plunged from a high of 40 in 2010 to just two in 2012 after a
rash of accounting scandals and ensuing share sell-off that led
to a wave of delistings.
Five Chinese companies have listed on the Nasdaq and New
York Stock Exchange so far this year, including Qunar, which is
controlled by Chinese internet giant Baidu Inc.
Qunar's shares, which were sold at $15 each, hit a high of
$34.99 on Friday, valuing the company at about $11.8 billion.
Qunar, which means "where are you going" in Chinese, raised
about $167 million after its offering of 11.1 million American
Depositary Shares were priced at well above the expected range.
Chinese online classifieds company 58.com Inc's
stock rose more than 45 percent in its debut on Thursday.
The success of Qunar and 58.com bodes well for the IPO of
Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd
as it prepares to float its shares in an IPO expected next year
that could raise about $15 billion.
"Most Chinese companies that have gone public this year have
been tech or internet related companies and investors are
willing to pay a little extra for these type of companies
regardless of where they are based," said Jay Ritter, a finance
professor at the University of Florida.
Analysts say another reason that Chinese companies are
making a comeback is that the offerings are being underwritten
by big names such as Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley.
Among other Chinese companies hitting the U.S. market this
year, shares of microlender China Commercial Credit are
up 53 percent since listing in August while semiconductor
solution provider Montage Technology Group is up 41
percent since September.
But a strong "first-day pop" is no guarantee that a company
can maintain a lofty share price.
Shares of Chinese online retailer LightInTheBox,
which raised about $91 million in June, are now trading below
the IPO price after rising as much as 32 percent on the first
day of trading.
Baidu, the largest Internet search engine in China, acquired
a majority stake in Qunar in 2011 for $306 million. It now holds
a 55 percent stake in the company.
Qunar had 203.2 million customers as of June, up from 187.3
million at the end of 2012.
More than 100 million Qunar mobile apps have been
downloaded, the company said in its IPO filing.
China's e-commerce market is booming as the use of mobile
devices explodes. Morgan Stanley estimates that China's mobile
internet market will to triple to around $30 billion by 2015.
Qunar, which is yet to post a profit, reported a net loss of
$2.76 million on revenue of $58.46 million for the six months
ended June 30.
Goldman Sachs (Asia), Stifel and Deutsche Bank Securities
were the lead underwriters for its offering.
