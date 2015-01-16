BRIEF-Mediobanca may raise dividend payout depending on M&A opportunities-CEO
May 10 Mediobanca CEO Alberto Nagel tells media call:
Jan 16 Guangdong Qunxing Toys Joint-Stock Co Ltd
* Says securities regulator resumes review of its assets restructuring plan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1AmA2FW
Further company coverage: (Reporting By Hong Kong newsroom)
May 10 Mediobanca CEO Alberto Nagel tells media call:
MEXICO CITY, May 10 Mexico's retailers' association said on Wednesday that sales at stores open at least a year rose 6.0 percent in April compared to same month a year earlier.