Results, basic resources' bounce help European shares recover
LONDON, April 19 European shares inched up on Wednesday, as a rebound in basic resources stocks and some positive first-quarter results outweighed weakness in oil and gas stocks.
July 21 Guangdong Qunxing Toys Joint-stock Co Ltd
* Says plans to acquire a Beijing-based advisory firm for 1.44 billion yuan ($231.93 million) via cash and share issue
* Says plans to raise up to 480 million yuan in private placement of shares to fund the acquisition
* Says shares to resume trading on July 22
