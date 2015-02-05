PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 4
May 4 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Feb 5 Guangdong Qunxing Toys Joint-stock Co Ltd
* Says securities regulator rejected its asset restructuring plan, trading in shares to resume on Feb 6
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1BWSbLr
Further company coverage: (Reporting By Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
May 4 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Said on Wednesday that Q1 revenue at 17.3 million lira ($4.90 million) versus 16.8 million lira year ago