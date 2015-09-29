By Martinne Geller and Freya Berry
| LONDON, Sept 29
LONDON, Sept 29 The owner of Quorn, a line of
meat-free packaged foods, has received takeover interest from a
range of parties including Monde Nissin from the Philippines and
Wilmar International from Singapore, according to
sources familiar with the matter.
An auction for Quorn, which is owned by Exponent Private
Equity, kicked off earlier this month with detailed information
being sent to a range of potential bidders, said the sources,
who declined to be identified.
First-round bids are due in mid-October, but a pre-emptive
deal -- in the range of about 500 million pounds ($759.10
million) -- could be announced as soon as this week, said one of
the sources.
French yogurt company Danone and Canadian french
fry company McCain are also looking at the business, said
another of the sources, as well as Ireland's Kerry Group
.
Exponent, based in London, declined to comment. Monde Nissin
and Wilmar did not respond to requests for comment. Danone and
McCain were not immediately available.
(Additional reporting by Freya Berry in London, Denny Thomas in
Hong Kong and Rujun Shen in Singapore; editing by Adrian Croft)