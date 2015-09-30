(Adds detail, background)
LONDON, Sept 30 Meat substitute company Quorn
Foods is to be sold to Philippine consumer goods firm Monde
Nissin for 550 million pounds ($831 mln), its owners said on
Wednesday.
Quorn, which had sales of 150.3 million pounds in 2014, is
backed by UK-based investment firms Exponent Private Equity and
Intermediate Capital Group.
Reuters had previously reported that Monde Nissin was among
the parties to have shown interest in the company.
The sale pre-empts the auction process for the business,
which only kicked off earlier this month. It attracted interest
from French yogurt company Danone and Canadian French
fries producer McCain, a source earlier told Reuters, as well as
Ireland's Kerry Group.
Quorn is a meat substitute made from protein derived from
fungus, aiming to build on the consumer trend for eating
healthier food and less meat. It is sold on its own, in
ready-meals or in products that replicate burgers, sausages or
even bacon.
Quorn Foods claims that in the past five years it has cut 60
billion calories from consumers' diets.
For Monde Nissin the purchase of Quorn is its latest foray
into the health food market.
Asian buyers are increasingly investing in consumer-facing
businesses in Europe. Last year Chinese private equity firm Hony
Capital bought Britain's Pizza Express chain for around 900
million pounds.
($1 = 0.6617 pounds)
