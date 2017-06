BRUSSELS, July 12 Dutch IT company Qurius could be sold by next week, its spokesman said on Thursday.

"A number of options might be concluded in a week," the company's spokesman told Reuters by telephone, referring to takeover talks that it announced last week.

"But that doesn't mean that we do expect one next week, on the other side we're working towards it, of course we want to shed clarity to our clients." (Reporting By Ben Deighton)