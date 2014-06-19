FRANKFURT, June 19 German publisher Axel
Springer said on Thursday it was buying a 20 percent
stake in French start-up company Qwant.com, which offers
Internet searches, for an undisclosed sum.
"There is a lot of innovation on the search market," Ulrich
Schmitz, chief technology offer of Axel Springer and managing
director of subsidiary Axel Springer Digital Ventures, said in a
statement.
Qwant.com, which has 25 employees and is headquartered in
Paris, launched the first version of its search service in
France in 2013 and in Germany in March 2014.
It processed more than half a billion search requests last
year, compared with around 1.2 trillion annual searches by
Google, the dominant search engine in Europe.
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan; editing by Jason Neely)