STUTTGART Jan 27 German car parts maker Bosch
reported a slide in profits for 2016 as it invested in
the development of products for connected and electric vehicles.
Underlying operating profit fell 6.5 percent to 4.3 billion
euros ($4.6 billion) last year, the group said on Friday,
pushing the operating margin down to 5.8 from 6.5 percent,
sliding further from Bosch's medium-term target for 8 percent.
Privately owned Bosch has been investing in technologies
such as intelligent systems that cut down on how much power
electric cars use, while divesting traditional industrial
products such as starter motors and generators.
It also aims to decide by the end of the year whether to
start making its own cells for production of batteries to
compete with Asian rivals, Chief Executive Volkmar Denner said.
He said such a project would cost more than Bosch's move
into solar energy, which started with an investment of 1 billion
euros and lost 3.7 billion euros by the time it ended in 2013.
The decision will depend on whether the company can make
products that are better and cheaper than those of rivals such
as Samsung and Panasonic, which recently started mass
production of lithium-ion battery cells at a gigafactory in
Nevada along with Tesla, according to Denner.
