expects its revenues to grow by 3 to 5 percent this
year following a 12 percent jump in the first quarter, the
unlisted technology and auto supplier group said on Thursday.
"All business divisions and regions recorded growth in the
first three months of 2017, some of them significantly," the
company said.
Profits for the year are expected to rise even as levels of
investment into new automotive technologies for self-driving
cars, connected vehicles and electric and hybrid drivetrains
remain high, Bosch said.
As part of a shift in priorities away from combustion engine
technologies toward zero-emission vehicles, Bosch sold its
starters and generators business this week, to a consortium
headed by China's Zhengzhou Coal Mining Machinery Group
for 545 million euros.
Last year, higher investments in new technologies led to a
6.5 percent decline in Bosch's underlying operating profit to
4.3 billion euros, despite revenue growth of 5.5 percent to 73
billion euros.
