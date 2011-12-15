R Systems International said in Thursday that investor Bhavook Tripathi has made an open offer to buy 3.34 million equity shares, or 26 percent of the company post dilution, at 122 rupees a share.

Shares in R Systems jumped to their maximum daily limit of 5 percent on Thursday 119.75 rupees.

Tripathi will spend 408.1 million rupees to buy the stake if the open offer is successful, the company said in a statement.

KJMC Global Markets is manager to the open offer. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra in MUMBAI)