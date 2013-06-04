ATHENS, June 4 The European Central Bank wants a
clearer definition of decision making responsibilities at
Greece's bank rescue fund, it said in reference to legislation
Athens adopted last month to strengthen the agency's governance.
Greece's international creditors - which include the ECB
alongside the European Commission and the IMF - want to ensure
the Hellenic Financial Stability Fund (HFSF) is well-run and
independent given the 50 billion euros ($65 billion) of
financing it is handling to restore the banking system's
solvency.
In an opinion on the law, the ECB welcomed the addition of
two independent members on the HFSF's five-member board and
amendments ensuring it is governed by private law but said the
roles of its two governing bodies should be made clearer.
"The ECB considers that although the provisions improve to
some extent the HFSF's operation, they do not contribute
substantially to enhancing the independent and effective
fulfillment of the HFSF's mandate," it said.
Specifically, the ECB took issue with the rescue fund's
seven-member supervisory body having "significant
decision-making" powers on proposals from the fund's
three-member executive board.
The HFSF was set up in 2010 with administrative and
financial autonomy to recapitalise the country's big banks and
cover the costs of winding down others deemed non-viable.
Its general council, which includes a finance ministry and a
Greek central bank representative and has a five-year term,
oversees the exercise of the fund's tasks. The head of the
fund's executive board reports to the general council.
The ECB said clearer responsibilities for the HFSF's two
governing bodies could result in more effective decision-making.
"The HFSF framework should ensure that the two governing
bodies bear adequate responsibility for the HFSF's decisions,
that they operate efficiently and that boundaries of their
competences are clear," the ECB said.
Greece's severe debt crisis left its banks tottering as
sovereign debt writedowns and bad loans wiped out their equity
capital. Without access to interbank borrowing, they became
dependent on funding from the ECB and the Greek central bank.
Greece's top four banks need 27.5 billion euros to restore
their solvency, with most of that funding being pumped in by
the EU and IMF through the HFSF. ($1 = 0.7675 euros)
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; editing by Ron Askew)