French aviator crosses Channel in flying car
PARIS, June 14 A French pilot crossed the English Channel on Wednesday in a flying car that looks part dune buggy, part paraglider.
BUDAPEST Dec 7 Hungary may delist automotive parts manufacturer Raba if its recent offer to buy Raba shares leads to a stake of more than 75 percent, the daily Vilaggazdasag reported on Wednesday.
The state-owned National Asset Management Zrt (NAM) made a bid to buy Raba at 815 forints per share last month, valuing the company at about 11 billion forints ($49 million). The offer expires on Dec. 12.
The paper quoted Csaba Polacsek, manager of the National Asset Manager's corporate portfolio, saying NAM will see whether it was worth keeping Raba listed with a government stake of 75 percent or above.
If the total stake does not reach 50 percent, NAM reserves the right to cancel its offer, he said.
Hungary has a 29.25 percent stake in Raba, including a 10.9 percent stake owned by Malaysian group DBR Hicom, which has already offered its stake, NAM said in a statement quoted by the paper. ($1 = 224.88 forints) (Reporting by Marton Dunai; Editing by Dan Lalor)
ABU DHABI/DUBAI, June 14 Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways said on Wednesday it is suspending flights to San Francisco in the United States from October after falling passenger demand curbed the route's profitability.