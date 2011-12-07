BUDAPEST Dec 7 Hungary may delist automotive parts manufacturer Raba if its recent offer to buy Raba shares leads to a stake of more than 75 percent, the daily Vilaggazdasag reported on Wednesday.

The state-owned National Asset Management Zrt (NAM) made a bid to buy Raba at 815 forints per share last month, valuing the company at about 11 billion forints ($49 million). The offer expires on Dec. 12.

The paper quoted Csaba Polacsek, manager of the National Asset Manager's corporate portfolio, saying NAM will see whether it was worth keeping Raba listed with a government stake of 75 percent or above.

If the total stake does not reach 50 percent, NAM reserves the right to cancel its offer, he said.

Hungary has a 29.25 percent stake in Raba, including a 10.9 percent stake owned by Malaysian group DBR Hicom, which has already offered its stake, NAM said in a statement quoted by the paper. ($1 = 224.88 forints) (Reporting by Marton Dunai; Editing by Dan Lalor)