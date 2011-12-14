BUDAPEST Dec 14 Hungary has obtained a
73.84 percent stake in automotive parts maker Raba
after a public purchase offer launched on Nov. 11, the
Development Ministry and the National Asset Manager company said
in a statement on Wednesday.
It said the stake granted it voting rights worth 76.97
percent in Raba.
"The government's goal, on the basis of existing results and
programmes that have already started, is to strengthen and
support Raba's operation in the acquisition of new markets, in
developments and in retaining and creating jobs," it said.
It said in the absence of any appeal, the European
Commission would make a competition ruling on the purchase
within 2-4 months.
The state-owned National Asset Manager made a bid to buy
Raba at 815 forints per share last month, valuing the company at
about 11 billion forints ($47.36 million).
($1 = 232.25 Hungarian forints)
(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)