BRIEF-STATE NATIONAL COMPANIES Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.27
* STATE NATIONAL COMPANIES REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2017 RESULTS
LONDON, March 17 Britain's financial regulator has banned Paul Robson, a former trader at Dutch lender Rabobank from the UK financial services industry following a criminal conviction for Libor-related fraud in the United States.
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said on Tuesday that Robson, who last year pleaded guilty for his role in a conspiracy to manipulate Rabobank's yen-denominated Libor interest rate submissions, lacked honesty and integrity.
The ban is the FCA's first public action against a trader for rigging Libor (London interbank offered rate), a benchmark against which around $450 trillion of financial products from mortgages to credit card loans are pegged worldwide.
WELLINGTON, May 11 New Zealand's central bank held its benchmark interest rate at 1.75 percent on Thursday, reiterating that it would keep rates on hold for a considerable period.