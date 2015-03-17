(Adds details)

By Kirstin Ridley

LONDON, March 17 A former trader at Dutch lender Rabobank has become the first to be banned from Britain's financial services industry for Libor interest rate rigging after he was convicted in the United States.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said on Tuesday that Paul Robson, a Briton who last year pleaded guilty to being part of a scheme to manipulate Rabobank's yen-denominated Libor rates, lacked honesty and integrity.

Libor (London interbank offered rate) is a benchmark which underpins around $450 trillion of financial products from mortgages to student loans worldwide.

Since U.S. regulators initiated a global investigation into Libor rates in 2008, U.S. and European authorities have fined banks and brokerages around $6.0 billion, charged 20 men with criminal fraud-related offences and warned many others of possible civil sanctions.

Robson, nicknamed "Pooks", was Rabobank's head of money market and derivatives trading for northeast Asia in 2006 before being promoted to managing director and head of liquidity and finance for Rabobank Asia in late 2010.

The 45-year-old, who is not in custody and is resident in the UK until his sentencing in 2017, is one of six former Rabobank employees to have been charged by U.S. prosecutors.

In brazen computer chat exchanges with colleagues that have become familiar since banks started settling regulatory rigging allegations in 2012, Robson was asked to lower or "bump up" rates to help individual trading positions. "Will set them high and dry skip," he responds in one exchange in 2006.

"Oh dear ... my poor customers ... hehehe!!" exclaims another rate submitter when Robson warns him he will set "an obscenely high 1m (one-month rate) again today", according to U.S. court documents released alongside the FCA's statement on Tuesday.

"No excuse can be made for Mr Robson's behaviour, which was particularly serious," said Georgina Philippou, the FCA's acting head of enforcement and market oversight. "He knew what he was doing was wrong."

Rabobank paid $1 billion to settle U.S. and European regulatory allegations of Libor manipulation in 2013. This included a $325 million criminal penalty and a deferred prosecution agreement with the U.S. Justice Department.

The FCA, which has turned its attention to pursuing individuals after fining banks and brokerages, has so far issued 14 warning notices about possible enforcement action over interest rate benchmark misconduct. It has also fined and banned two executives at broker RP Martin for compliance failures.

Robson's lawyer, Steven Francis, declined to comment. (Editing by Pravin Char/Ruth Pitchford)