WARSAW, April 11 Dutch cooperative bank Rabobank
said on Wednesday it had launched a public tender to
acquire the 40 percent of Polish unit Bank BGZ it does
not own.
It said it offered 72.5 zlotys per share or a total of 1.25
billion zlotys.
It said that the beginning of the subscription order
acceptance period is May 2 and will in principal last until May
31.
Rabobank's offer constitutes a 54 percent premium over BGZ's
Wednesday closing price of 46.96 zlotys.
"An increase of this strategic stake by Rabobank would
further enable Bank BGZ to strengthen its existing strategy in
servicing clients in Food & Agri sectors and retail banking in
Poland," Rabobank said in a statement.
Poland still holds a 25-percent stake in the former state
bank. After failing to sell its remaining holding to Rabobank,
the government floated BGZ a year ago, although it had to reduce
the stake it sold to 12 percent due to weak demand.
($1 = 3.1899 Polish zlotys)
(Reporting by Dagmara Leszkowicz in Warsaw and Ivana Sekularac
in Amsterdam; editing by Jason Neely)