BRIEF-Belle Mare Holding reports FY revenue of 38.0 mln rupees
* FY ended Dec 2016 profit before tax of 939.6 million rupees versus 48.4 million rupees year ago
AMSTERDAM, June 28 Dutch cooperative lender Rabobank is "looking at strategic options" for its mid-sized Polish arm BGZ, the company said in response to a newspaper report that the Polish bank could be up for sale.
"There is so much happening in that market at the moment, we are looking at what is the best strategy. That is not necessarily selling," the Rabobank spokeswoman told Reuters.
Polish daily Parkiet reported that Rabobank may sell BGZ this year in a deal that could be worth about 2.7 billion zlotys ($840 million), but did not cite its sources.
Rabobank's local rival ING Groep, French lenders BNP Paribas and Credit Agricole, as well as Poland's Getin are in the running for BGZ, which bases its business mainly in rural areas, the report said. (Reporting by Sara Webb; Editing by David Goodman)
* Says increases its stake in Rosgosstrakh to 19.8 pct from 4.4 pct Source text: http://bit.ly/2nlNKcZ
* Says it plans to issue units via public offering and private placement, aiming to raise up to 20.34 billion yen in total