AMSTERDAM Oct 17 Dutch lender Rabobank
said on Thursday it has abolished bonuses for its
executive board members in view of public opinion over bankers'
pay.
Rabobank, which is in the midst of sweeping job cuts, branch
closures and reductions in remuneration packages, was one of the
few Dutch financial services groups to avoid nationalisation or
a state bail-out in the 2008 financial crisis.
ABN AMRO was nationalised and both ING
and Aegon were bailed out by the state in 2008. SNS
Reaal, initially bailed out, was nationalised earlier this year.
Those bank rescues, and high salaries earned by senior
bankers, have prompted a public outcry at a time of budget cuts
and austerity measures.
One of several banks named by the authorities in the
international Libor interest rate rigging scandal, Rabobank had
previously said that it would scrap bonuses for the executive
board in 2012 and 2013.
"With the abolition of variable remuneration for the
executive board, we are taking into account the views of our key
stakeholders: our customers and members. In addition, we respond
to widely held public views regarding bank executives' pay,"
Wout Dekker, chairman of the supervisory board, said in a
statement.
"The supervisory board has concluded that variable
remuneration for our executive board is no longer compatible
with the economic role Rabobank plays in Dutch society."
Earlier this year, Rabobank announced it would cut wage
increases for its 35,000 employees in the Netherlands until 2016
and abolish variable remuneration for most Rabobank employees.
Cooperatively owned Rabobank made an unspecified provision
in its first-half results for settling with regulators over the
Libor rate scandal, when it reported a 14 percent drop in net
profit to 1.1 billion euros, reflecting higher bad debts.
The bank has said about 8,000 domestic retail banking jobs
will go by 2016, reducing the headcount in those operations by
nearly a third to 20,000. It will close about 300 out of the 800
or so existing branches of its member banks.
(Reporting by Sara Webb; Editing by David Cowell)