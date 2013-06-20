AMSTERDAM, June 20 Rabobank's chief
executive, Piet Moerland, said on Thursday he would retire next
year when he turns 65, after five years leading the Dutch
cooperative bank.
"The Supervisory Board will now search for a suitable
successor. Here we will proceed very carefully to consider both
internal and external candidates," Wout Dekker, chairman of the
Supervisory Board, said in a statement.
"Piet's decision to step down comes at an appropriate time.
He will be 65 next year," Dekker said.
A Rabobank spokesman said in an email that Moerland did not
have a set term as chief executive.
