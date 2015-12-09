(Corrects number of Rabobank employees)
By Thomas Escritt and Toby Sterling
AMSTERDAM Dec 9 Rabobank is due to announce
thousands of additional job cuts as part of a strategy aimed at
improving its balance sheet and financial results, a person
familiar with the situation said on Wednesday.
The cuts, which will primarily hit back office functions
both in the Netherlands and abroad, will come on top of 3,000
redundancies already planned up until the end of 2016, the
source said.
Delegates from the regional lenders that make up the Dutch
lending cooperative were meeting on Wednesday afternoon to
decide on the details of the cuts, which would be voluntary as
far as was possible, the source added.
The source said Dutch press reports of a further 8,000
redundancies were not wildly out of line.
Rabobank declined to comment. CEO Wiebe Draijer, who assumed
the top job in October 2014, is expected to formally present a
strategic plan through 2020 to the bank's 106 members for a vote
later on Wednesday.
In October, a leaked draft version showed plans to reduce
the bank's balance sheet by around 100 billion euros to no more
than 580 billion euros ahead of Basel IV.
The document, confirmed as authentic by the bank, discussed
Rabobank's mortgage portfolio -- Rabobank is the largest
mortgage lender in the Netherlands, and mortgage debt will
receive a relatively heavier risk weighting under Basel IV.
Rabobank had 47,000 employees -- 35,000 in the Netherlands
and 12,000 internationally -- as of August.
Rabobank, which competes with ING and ABN Amro in the Dutch
market, reported first-half earnings of 1.5 billion euros ($1.7
bln) in August, up 41 percent year-on-year and helped by a fall
in bad loans and a rebounding Dutch economy.
(Editing by David Evans and Susan Fenton)