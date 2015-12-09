(Corrects number of Rabobank employees)

By Thomas Escritt and Toby Sterling

AMSTERDAM Dec 9 Rabobank is due to announce thousands of additional job cuts as part of a strategy aimed at improving its balance sheet and financial results, a person familiar with the situation said on Wednesday.

The cuts, which will primarily hit back office functions both in the Netherlands and abroad, will come on top of 3,000 redundancies already planned up until the end of 2016, the source said.

Delegates from the regional lenders that make up the Dutch lending cooperative were meeting on Wednesday afternoon to decide on the details of the cuts, which would be voluntary as far as was possible, the source added.

The source said Dutch press reports of a further 8,000 redundancies were not wildly out of line.

Rabobank declined to comment. CEO Wiebe Draijer, who assumed the top job in October 2014, is expected to formally present a strategic plan through 2020 to the bank's 106 members for a vote later on Wednesday.

In October, a leaked draft version showed plans to reduce the bank's balance sheet by around 100 billion euros to no more than 580 billion euros ahead of Basel IV.

The document, confirmed as authentic by the bank, discussed Rabobank's mortgage portfolio -- Rabobank is the largest mortgage lender in the Netherlands, and mortgage debt will receive a relatively heavier risk weighting under Basel IV.

Rabobank had 47,000 employees -- 35,000 in the Netherlands and 12,000 internationally -- as of August.

Rabobank, which competes with ING and ABN Amro in the Dutch market, reported first-half earnings of 1.5 billion euros ($1.7 bln) in August, up 41 percent year-on-year and helped by a fall in bad loans and a rebounding Dutch economy. (Editing by David Evans and Susan Fenton)