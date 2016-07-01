UPDATE 3-Jury for Cosby's sex assault trial starts to take shape
PITTSBURGH, May 22 The Pennsylvania jury that will decide comedian Bill Cosby's fate at his sexual assault trial next month has its first five members.
AMSTERDAM, July 1 Rabobank said on Friday it had agreed to sell its Athlon car leasing business to Daimler Financial for 1.1 billion euros ($1.22 billion).
Daimler plans to integrate Athlon, which manages a fleet of 250,000 vehicles in 11 European countries, into its own Daimler Fleet Management.
Athlon is part of Rabobank's DLL unit, one of the world's largest vendor financing companies. ($1 = 0.9015 euros) (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Alexander Smith)
PITTSBURGH, May 22 The Pennsylvania jury that will decide comedian Bill Cosby's fate at his sexual assault trial next month has its first five members.
BOGOTA, May 22 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Huddled around solar-powered radios, generations of Miskito women in Nicaragua tune in almost daily to the first and only radio station dedicated to women's rights in their native language.