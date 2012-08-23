BRIEF-Pacific Securities' net loss at 76.8 mln yuan in May
* Says net loss at 76.8 million yuan ($11.30 million) in May
UTRECHT, The Netherlands Aug 23 Dutch lender Rabobank on Thursday said first-half net profit fell 29 percent to 1.314 billion euros ($1.64 billion), citing a sharp increase in value adjustments, and warned of a deteriorating economic climate.
($1 = 0.8021 euros) (Reporting by Sara Webb)
ISTANBUL, June 6 Turkish fashion retailer Mavi Giyim's majority stake will be held by the founding Akarlilar family while Turkven will have a minority stake following the company's public offering, chief executive Cuneyt Yavuz said on Tuesday.