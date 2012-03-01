* Rabobank sees no recovery of consumer, business confidence
* Govt spending cuts to weigh on growth
* 2011 net profit down 5 pct to 2.6 bln euros
* Bad debt costs rise on property, Irish bank losses
UTRECHT, Netherlands, March 1 Rabobank
, the largest retail bank in the Netherlands, warned
that 2012 will be a difficult year because of weak European
government spending and uncertainty in the financial markets.
"The market will continue to struggle in 2012. Consumer and
business confidence is not expected to recover in the near
future," Rabobank said in a statement.
"It will still be some time before all countries of Europe
have their public finances back in good order and confidence has
been restored in the financial markets," the bank said.
Cooperatively-owned Rabobank, which lost its triple-A credit
rating from Standard & Poor's last year as the agency changed
its ratings system, reported a 5 percent fall in 2011 net profit
to 2.6 billion euros.
A rise in bad debt costs, which stood at 37 basis points of
average outstanding lending, caused net profit to fall, the bank
said.
"The continuing poor property market conditions fuelled a
rise in bad debt costs in the real estate business. Rabobank
International's bad debt costs remained high because of
sustained losses suffered by Irish-based ACCBank due to the weak
economy and property market," Rabobank said.
Pointing to the debt crisis and regulatory changes, Rabobank
said it expected its operations to grow slower than in the past
decade.
The bank, which has its roots in the farming sector, said
its international operations would focus on providing banking
services to the food and agricultural industry.
Rabobank said it was "top priority" to reform the Dutch
housing market, where prices have fallen 10 percent since 2008,
to boost consumer confidence and economic growth in the
Netherlands.
Unlike its main Dutch rivals ABN AMRO and ING
Groep, Rabobank did not need state aid during the 2008
credit crisis, and did not make a loss during that period.
