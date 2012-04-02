AMSTERDAM, April 2 Dutch cooperatively owned
lender Rabobank said on Monday it will merge with
Friesland Bank, a much smaller Dutch rival cooperative.
Friesland Bank, which had a balance sheet total of 11.1
billion euros at the end of 2010, has been hit by the current
economic crisis, making it uncertain whether it could increase
its own capital, the two banks said in a joint statement.
A Friesland Bank spokeswoman said Rabobank was not buying
Friesland Bank but that the two banks would merge, given their
structure as cooperatives.
Rabobank had a balance sheet total of 731.7 billion euros at
the end of 2011.
(Reporting by Gilbert Kreijger)