By Aruna Viswanatha
WASHINGTON Oct 16 Two former derivative traders
for Dutch lender Rabobank were charged on Thursday with
manipulating Libor, the latest actions from a U.S. investigation
into the setting of the benchmark interest rate that has
resulted in charges against nine individuals and $2 billion in
penalties against five banks.
Anthony Allen, who was Rabobank's global head of liquidity
and finance and managed the bank's money market desk in London,
was indicted by a federal grand jury in New York, the U.S.
Department of Justice said.
Anthony Conti, who submitted the bank's rates used to
calculate the U.S. dollar Libor, was also indicted, the Justice
Department said. Both Allen and Conti are from England,
A lawyer for Allen, Michael Schachter, could not be
immediately reached for comment. A lawyer for Conti could not be
immediately identified for comment.
The London interbank offered rate, known as Libor, which is
calculated based on submissions by a panel of banks, underpins
hundreds of trillions of dollars of transactions and is used to
set interest rates on credit cards, student loans and mortgages.
U.S. and European regulators have been probing whether banks
attempted to manipulate the rate to benefit their own trading
positions.
Two other former Rabobank employees have pleaded guilty in
the United States, and two others face pending charges.
Allen, who supervised some of the other defendants,
allegedly set up a system that allowed traders who made bets
tied to Libor dictate the bank's submissions on the rate.
Libor "is relied upon to be free of bias and self-dealing,
but the conduct of these traders was as galling as it was
greedy," Leslie Caldwell, who runs the Justice Department's
criminal division, said in announcing the indictment.
Rabobank agreed in October 2013 to pay $1 billion to resolve
U.S. and European probes into Libor manipulation, including a
$325 million criminal penalty and a deferred prosecution
agreement with the Justice Department.
(Reporting by Aruna Viswanatha in New York; Additional
reporting by Nate Raymond in Washington; Editing by James
Dalgleish and Leslie Adler)